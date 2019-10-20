On-loan Richard Danso wins maiden USL-One championship with North Texas SC

Ghana youth international Richard Danso won the inaugural USL-One championship with North Texas SC.

The on-loan striker came on in the 80th minute in the 1-0 win over Greeville Triumph FC on Saturday.

North Texas SC's goal was scored by Arturo Rodriguez in the 60th minute with his eighth goal of the campaign as he earned League One Final MVP honors.

Danso was transferred from Ghana Premier League side WAFA SC on a season-long loan move.

North Texas SC is the affiliate club of Major League Soccer side FC Dallas.