On-loan Thomas Agyepong suffers heavy defeat with Waasland Beveren on debut

Thomas Agyepong played his first match for Waasland-Beveren on Saturday in their 4-0 clobbering at home to Joseph Paintsil's Genk.

The Ghana international winger was introduced for the second half to replace Rwandese Djihad Bizimana.

By that Waasland-Beveren were down two-nil with goals from countryman Paintsil and Mbwana Samatta.

Agyepong has recovered from the injury he picked up at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 22-year-old is on a season-long loan move from Manchester City and has previously played on similar deals in Holland (FC Twente and NAC Breda) and Scotland (Hibernian).