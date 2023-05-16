Once a champion, always a champion; Andre Ayew hails former coach Xavi for winning La Liga title

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has sent a congratulatory message to Xavi Hernandez his former head coach on leading Barcelona to the 2022/2023 La Liga victory.

On Sunday, the Spanish giants won the title thanks to a 4-2 victory against their local rivals, Espanyol. The victory emphasized their supremacy in the top division, as they sealed the title with four games remaining in the season.

Xavi, who took over as manager of Barcelona in January 2021, led the team to their 27th league title and first since 2019 in his first full season in charge.

On Instagram, Ayew, who previously worked with Xavi at Al Sadd in Qatar, showed commended his former coach and appreciated his incredible achievement.

In his Instagram post, Ayew wrote, “Congratulations, boss Xavi. Once a champion, always a champion.”

The Ghanaian footballer maintains a high regard for the Spanish icon, and their effective collaboration led in their joint victory in the Qatari league.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew is trying to help Nottingham Forest maintain their top-flight status in the English Premier League as they fight for safety with two games remaining.