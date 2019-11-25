'One hand' Mubarak Wakaso delighted to mark injury return for Alaves with win against Eibar

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso has expressed delight in marking his injury return for Deportivo Alaves with victory against Eibar in La Liga on Sunday.

The Ghana international missed the Black Stars' double AFCON 2021 qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome after he suffered an injury to his right hand before the break.

Wakaso has made steady progress from injury, and lasted the entire duration as the Gloriosso traveled to beat Eibar 2-0 at the Municipal de Ipurua stadium.

" +3 points. Thanks to ALLAH & each of you who helped me with prayers to come back strongly, i got all your messages & I really appreciate the love and the support," he tweeted after the game.

Former Newcastle forward Joselu netted both goals for the away side.

Wakaso has been a key figure in Asier Geratino's side's this season and was magnificent on Sunday despite playing with his right hand heavily bandaged.

The 29-year old has featured in 12 La Liga games this campaign, missing just a game through suspension.

The former Villareal man has also popped up on the radar of La Liga rivals Getafe, who are keen on signing the player in January.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin