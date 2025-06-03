"One love"- Brandon Thomas Asante hails Ghana and Jamaica fans at Unity Cup

Black Stars striker Brandon Thomas Asante has praised fans of Ghana and Jamaica for showing up in numbers during the Unity Cup tournament.

The four-nation competition brought together Ghanaians, Nigerians, Jamaicans and Trinidadians in the diaspora to West London, where they witnessed the best of football at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Ghana defeated Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday to finish the competition in third place while Nigeria emerged champions following a penalty shootout victory.

Thomas Asante, who plays for Coventry in England, scored for the Black Stars in the defeat to Nigeria. He expressed excitement at the end of the competition, posing photos with fans at the Gtech.

He posted on Instagram: "Great way to end off a fun week at Unity Cup 2-25 with Ghana. To see both Ghana and Jamaica fans arm in arm was a very special sight that I will hold with me for a long time."

The Black Stars will return to action in September to continue the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, playing Chad and Mali during the window.

A post shared by Brandon Thomas-Asante† (@bta_)

