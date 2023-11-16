One Man Supporter accuses Asamoah Gyan of swindling commission after sponsorship deal

Abraham Boakye, popularly known as One Man Supporter, has levelled serious accusations against legendary Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan, claiming that the former Black Stars captain failed to compensate him for securing a deal with Glo Ghana.

Boakye alleges that he played a crucial role in securing a $390,000 sponsorship deal for Gyan with Glo Ghana. However, he claims that Gyan did not show gratitude and failed to honour the agreed-upon 10% commission for his efforts.

“No Ghanaian player has ever given 1 dollar aside Richard Kingson, who gave me $300 for the supporters at Angola 2010. I secured a $390,000 sponsorship for Asamoah Gyan, and he didn’t even give me a pesewa. He took my 10% commission," Boakye asserted, expressing his disappointment.

Boakye further revealed that it was former goalkeeper Richard Kingson who had provided some support to the struggling Ghanaian supporters during the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations with a generous contribution of $300.

The One Man Supporter, who recently organized a funeral for English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton, spoke to the media, shedding light on the event's purpose to honour Charlton's role in founding GHANSU (Ghana Supporters Union).

Despite the allegations, Asamoah Gyan is yet to respond to these claims made by One Man Supporter, a devoted follower of the Black Stars for over three decades."