GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

"One of the best of his generation"- Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to late Italy forward Gianluca Vialli

Published on: 06 January 2023
"One of the best of his generation"- Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to late Italy forward Gianluca Vialli

Former Ghana forward Asamoah Gyan has paid an emotional tribute to ex-Italy and Chelsea forward Gianluca Vialli. 

The former Juventus star died on Friday, January 6, 2023 after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 58.

His death sent shockwaves through the footballing world with friends and family paying their respect to the legend.

Gyan took to social media to post: "We lost another Giant. One of the best strikers in his generation. RIP legend." 

Vialli's death comes few days after the passing of legendary Brazilian forward, Pele, who many regard as the greatest of all-time.

The former Sampdoria player last worked with the Italian national team, where he served as assistant to Roberto Mancini as the Azzuris won Euro 2020.

"Gianluca was a splendid person and he leaves a void that cannot be filled," said Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina.

"I hoped until the end that he would be able to perform another miracle. Yet I am comforted by the certainty that what he did for Italian football and the blue shirt will never be forgotten."

He played 59 times for the Italian national team.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more