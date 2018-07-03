Top European clubs Genk, Besiktas and Fortuna miss out on Ghana star Nana Ampomah

Top European clubs Besiktas, KRC Genk Fortuna Düsseldorf have missed out on midfielder Nana Opoku Ampomah after the Ghanaian renewed his contract with Waasland-Beveren.

The 22-year-old was subject of huge interest from these clubs in the ongoing transfer window.

But the Ghana international has penned a new deal which will keep him Belgium until 2021.

It's a massive blow for the clubs who have been chasing the Ghanaian for several months.

The midfielder scored eight goals in several appearances for the Belgian side last season.