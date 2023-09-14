Opare Addo solicits support from Hearts of Oak fans ahead of new season

Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo has called for full support from the fans in the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Last season, the Phobians had a dreadful season and, much to the dismay of many club supporters, finished the season in 12th place in the Premier League standings.

However, they are prepared to start the season with a comeback mission as they go to the Aliu Mahama Stadium to play Real Tamale United (RTU) on Friday.

Opare Addo, however, is pleading with the supporters to show constant backing for the team because he believes that doing so will help them get the club back to winning.

"The supporters should expect that they themselves should be at the stadium every time because the players will do their bit. It's about what the fans add up to the team to get a full package” he told Bryt FM

“It shouldn't be that supporters always want the players to win, if you expect the players to win, what do we also have to do, we must be there for the team”

“If the players are there, as fans we must also be there. We don't have to sit back and expect a win from the players. What do you expect from yourself as a fan of the team?

“If you are a supporter, you must get involved, let come together so we will be able to do it collectively," he added.