Opoku Nti applauds GFA for launching Ghana Football School

Former Ghana and Asante Kotoko star Samuel Opoku Nti has commended the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for establishing the Ghana Football School.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with several tertiary institutions in the country, aims to enhance the capacity of individuals involved in the sport.

The University of Ghana, UPSA, GIMPA, and KNUST are among the educational institutions involved in this new model, devised under the leadership of GFA President Kurt Okraku.

The Ghana Football School serves as a platform to nurture new coaches, agents, and administrators, fostering their growth and development within the football ecosystem.

"The certificate is very important. I will commend the Ghana FA for this initiative. People at times boast of being a team manager or administrator but do not have the requisite certificates to prove their authenticity in that regard," Opoku Nti said.

He further expressed his belief that the introduction of the Ghana Football School marks a turning point in Ghanaian football, acknowledging that its impact may not be immediately visible, but its significance will be remembered in the future.

The establishment of the Ghana Football School underscores the GFA's commitment to the comprehensive development of football in the country.