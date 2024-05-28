Opoku Nti confident Hearts of Oak will avoid relegation from Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko legend Opoku Nti believes Hearts of Oak will not be relegated from the Ghana Premier League.

Nti is thrilled that Kotoko beat Hearts of Oak 2-0 last Sunday, thanks to a brace from Ugandan striker Steven Mukwala.

The win has placed Kotoko in the top half of the table while leaving Hearts of Oak in desperate need of points to stay in the top flight.

With three games remaining, Hearts of Oak are in a precarious position, just two points above the drop zone.

"Kotoko haven’t pushed Hearts of Oak into the relegation zone. This season, Kotoko have triumphed over Hearts in both legs which has given Kotoko the upper hand, but I don’t think Hearts will be relegated," Nti told Kessben FM.

Hearts of Oak need good results against Nations FC, arch-rivals Great Olympics, and Bechem United to avoid a shock elimination from the top flight.

The Phobians are the second most successful club in the league, having won it 21 times, trailing Kotoko, who have won the league on 24 occasions.