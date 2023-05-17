Opoku Nti urges Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to revive their performances

Former Ghana international Samuel Opoku Nti has called for a revival from both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, following their underwhelming performances in the current season.

Despite being the reigning champions of the past two Premier League campaigns, the two prestigious clubs have encountered difficulties as of late.

Their continental campaigns were particularly disappointing, with both sides failing to progress beyond the first round.

Speaking at the official launch of the Ghana Football School on Tuesday, Opoku Nti urged Kotoko and Hearts of Oak to raise their standards and address their shortcomings.

Opoku Nti remarked, "Some of the teams have emerged, years back, it was Hearts of Oak and Kotoko, but now, some of the teams have caught up. Aduana Stars is doing well and has taken the lead. I don't know, but if they continue in this way, they can win the league."

"Things have turned around, and that tells you that the so-called Kotoko and Hearts must sit up and correct the wrongs and do the right things. They must revisit their past to see what the problem really is," he said.

Both Hearts of Oak and Kotoko find themselves outside of the top four teams in the Ghana Premier League. Hearts of Oak currently occupy the fifth position with 45 points, while Kotoko sit in sixth place with four matches to go.