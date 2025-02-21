Opoku Sampene recounts Black Stars' reward from Rawlings after 1983 win over Nigeria

Ghanaian football great Philip Opoku Sampene has shared a fascinating story of how former President Jerry John Rawlings rewarded the Black Stars with a half-piece cloth after their victory over Nigeria’s Green Eagles in a 1983 friendly.

Speaking to Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Sampene recalled that Rawlings was impressed with the team’s performance and showed his appreciation through the unexpected gift.

Sampene noted that the match, played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, was only his second appearance for the Black Stars but proved to be a turning point in his career. He credited Ghanaian coach Emmanuel Kwesi Afranie for giving him the opportunity and motivating him before the game.

“Coach Afranie and Osam Duodu invited me to the Black Stars. They used to call me, Joe Amoateng, Joe Odoi, and Karim Alhassan for training. It was through that I got a chance, thanks to coach Afranie. He was my favourite coach. He brought me to the Black Stars and gave me a new pair of boots, warning that this was my chance," he recalled.

Sampene, who wore the number 8 jersey, said his strong midfield display helped Ghana secure a 1-0 win. "I had an excellent game, and we won 1-0. After our victory against Nigeria, JJ Rawlings gave us a half-piece cloth as our reward.”

However, Nigeria avenged the defeat in the return leg, beating Ghana 2-1.