Opportunities have been created for ex-footballers- Ghana legend John Pantsil

Former Ghana star John Paintsil has lauded the Ghana Football Association (GFA) under the leadership of Kurt Okraku for creating opportunities for former players to transition into coaching positions.

Paintsil expressed his appreciation, noting that around 90% of ex-players have been given the chance to coach under Okraku's tenure.

Speaking about the presence of former players in coaching roles across the national teams, Paintsil remarked on Asempa FM, "Under Kurt Okraku, 90% of us the ex-players have gotten the chance to coach. Take a look at all the national teams, and you will find us there. With their presence, it opens doors for others, including myself. It's all part of the development of football. The GFA cannot do it alone, we all have to be involved in developing our football."

Paintsil's comments highlight the positive impact of Okraku's administration in providing opportunities for ex-players to contribute to the development of Ghanaian football.

This inclusion of former players not only allows them to continue their involvement in the sport but also brings valuable experience and perspective to coaching roles.

The 42-year-old was part of the Ghana squad that qualified for the first-ever World Cup in 2006. He featured in Germany and was also in South Africa for the 2010 tournament. Paintsil made 89 appearances for the Black Stars.