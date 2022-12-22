Orlando City select Ghanaian young midfielder Shakur Mohammed in MLS Draft for 2023

Orlando City SC selected a Ghanaian young midfielder Shakur Mohammed on Wednesday night in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

With three picks in the First Round, the Lions opened by taking midfielder Mohammed at No. 2 overall out of Duke University.

Mohammed joins the Lions after making a total of 37 appearances with 35 starts, scoring 13 goals aand providing nine assists across two years in Durham.

Mohammed was also A MAC Hermann Trophy Semi-finalist and the reigning ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

The Kumasi-born footballer led the Blue Devils with 10 goals and 22 points, finishing the campaign as a First Team All-American, as well as earning All-ACC First Team and All-South Region First Team honours.

Following his freshman campaign, Mohammed was named ACC Freshman of the Year as well as to the All-ACC Second Team, All-ACC Freshman Team.

He was named in the All-South Region Third Team and the ACC All-Tournament Team, scoring three goals and seven assists to tie for second on the team with 13 points.

Mohammed signed a Generation adidas contract on Dec. 19 to make him eligible for selection in the SuperDraft.