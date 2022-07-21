Orlando Pirates legend backs Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori for club's captaincy

Former Orlando Pirates skipper Edward Motale is backing Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori for the club's captaincy.

Captain Happy Jele has left the club, leaving Bucs manager Jose Riveiro with a decision to make on the new leadership of the club.

Several names including Thabang Monare, Thembinkosi Lorch, Olisa Ndah, and Ben Motshwari have all popped up as candidates for the position.

However, the man who led the Bucs to African Cup glory believes Ofori has the qualities to lead Orlando Pirates.

"If I have to be honest, I am not a big fan of goalkeeper captains. But now Ofori can lead Pirates. He has the experience and he's an international player. I have seen him communicating with players and also shouting (on the pitch). A captain needs to be someone vocal is the right man for me," he said as quoted by the Daily Sun.

Richard Ofori starred as Pirates reached the finals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season.