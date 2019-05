South African giants Orlando Pirates have inquired about Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori, according to reports.

The Ghana international has one year left on his contract and the Team of Choice will be willing to do business with the Buccaneers.

But the Soweto giants must release either one of their goalkeepers Wayne Sandilands, Siyabonga Mpotshane, Brilliant Khuzwayo or Jackson Mabokgwane.

Ofori has been in top form despite Maritzburg struggling this season.