Orlando Pirates optimistic on Richard Ofori’s contract renewal despite rejections

Orlando Pirates remain confident that Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori will stay at the club, despite him rejecting two contract offers.

The South African side are already in talks with Ugandan goalkeeper Salim Magoola as a potential replacement but hope to keep Ofori in their squad.

A source within the club stated, "We will have another talks with Ofori. We are sure he would stay at the club." Ofori's current contract with the club expires on June 30, 2023.

Ofori has been a key player for Orlando Pirates this season, having made 13 appearances in all competitions. He has kept 7 clean sheets and conceded only 7 goals, showcasing his importance to the team.

Despite rejecting two offers, it seems that Orlando Pirates remain optimistic that they can come to an agreement with Ofori. It remains to be seen whether the club's confidence will translate into a renewed contract for the Ghanaian shot-stopper.

The 29-year-old has been at Pirates since 2020, helping them win MTN 8 trophy and played a role in the club reaching the CAF Confederation Cup final last season.