Orvieto Calcio strengthens attack with signing of Italian-Ghanaian forward James Tenkorang

Orvieto Calcio has bolstered its attacking force with the signing of dynamic striker James Tenkorang.

The 24-year-old Italian-Ghanaian forward, born in Novara in 2000, arrives with solid experience across Italy and a brief stint in Germany.

Having developed his football skills in the Piedmont region, Tenkorang's journey has taken him through Serie C and D with clubs such as Lanusei, Montegiorgio, Alma Juventus Fano, Livorno, Vigor Senigallia, and even Arminia Bielefeld in Germany. His path reflects not just determination but also adaptability to various tactical systems.

Sporting director Severino Capretti had high praise for the new addition: “James is a modern striker, it combines physical strength and explosiveness, characteristics that make it particularly effective in the deep play and in open field situations. It is not a static reference from the penalty area, but a player capable of attacking the spaces with intelligence and going to the shot even from the outside, making himself dangerous especially in the last twenty meters.”

Tenkorang shared his excitement: “I chose this company because it has transmitted me seriousness, professionalism and has placed a lot of confidence in me for this season, I hope to be able to give the same confidence on the field, they also play a module that is part of my characteristic of a player. I am happy to be part of this team and family. I thank the Director who has followed my path and believes in me this year.””