Osei-Fosu: Data showed Ghana wouldn't qualify for 2025 AFCON

Sudan’s Ghanaian assistant coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has revealed that he predicted Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) based on data analysis.

Speaking on Sporty FM, Osei-Fosu stated that he had anticipated Sudan and Angola securing qualification ahead of the Black Stars.

"From the data, I knew Sudan and Angola would qualify ahead of Ghana for the AFCON," he said.

Ghana endured a disastrous campaign, failing to win a single game in the qualifiers and finishing third in the group behind Angola and Sudan.

Osei-Fosu also shared a personal incident during one of Ghana’s matches, claiming he was insulted by a member of the Black Stars’ technical team.

“Five minutes into the game between Ghana and Sudan, somebody in the Black Stars technical team insulted me. But when I looked at the person, he was not my mate in coaching,” he added.

Sudan's 2-0 victory over Ghana in Libya sealed their qualification, marking the first time in 20 years that the Black Stars have failed to reach the AFCON.