Osei Kofi: Kudus is a generational talent like Messi, Polo, Abedi Pele

Ghana legend Rev Osei Kofi heaps praise on Mohammed Kudus, comparing his talent to greats like Lionel Messi and fellow Ghanaians.

Reflecting on his own career alongside Mohammed Polo and Abedi Pele, Osei Kofi highlights Kudus' unique ability to take charge on the field.

"Some players are naturally gifted," Kofi told Joy Sports. "[They] take over to make things work," mirroring his own experience under legendary Ghanaian coach Charles Kumi Gyamfi. He places Kudus alongside himself, Polo, and Abedi Pele as rare generational talents.

"Like [Lionel] Messi, when a team flops, he takes over to make things work. I was given that role by CK Gyamfi. Whenever the team flopped, I had to carry the team. There are about three of us who did thatâ€”myself, Polo, and Abedi."

Osei Kofi emphasises Kudus' special skills: "Whenever Polo had the ball...he decided who to give the ball to."

He sees this same leadership potential in Kudus, saying "We have someone like [Mohammed] Kudus. Players like that are generational talents."

This sentiment aligns with Kudus' rise to prominence for both club and country, with 11 goals for the Black Stars since his debut in 2019.