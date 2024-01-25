Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu criticises frequent sacking of Black Stars coaches amidst Chris Hughton's dismissal

Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has raised concerns about the continuous turnover of coaches for Black Stars following the sack of Chris Hughton and the entire technical team of the Black Stars after the team's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations exit.

During an interview with Angel FM, Mensah Bonsu expressed his dissatisfaction with the recurring dismissals of Black Stars coaches, emphasising that the constant changes may hinder the team's progress.

He called for a more introspective approach, highlighting deficiencies among certain players.

"Constantly peeling off coaches is not going to help us. Some of the players were deficient. Between the Ayew brothers, I had more hope in Jordan than Andre because he's played his part. If we are to be truthful to ourselves, he no longer fits into the team; why don’t we address the issue at hand?

"You force the player on the coach, and you don’t want to blame the player; rather, you blame the coach," remarked Mensah Bonsu.

The Black Stars faced an early setback in the 2023 AFCON, failing to advance to the knockout stage for the second consecutive tournament. Ghana finished third in Group B, drawing two games and trailing behind Cape Verde and Egypt.

As Ghana navigates its way forward in football strategy and leadership decisions, Mensah Bonsu's comments contribute to the ongoing dialogue surrounding the Black Stars' future direction.