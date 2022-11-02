Osman Bukari believes his experience playing in France will help Red Star against Monaco in Europa League

Ghana winger Osman Bukari will be counting on his experience playing in France when Red Star Belgrade engage Monaco in the Europa League.

Bukari spent last season on loan playing for FC Nantes, where he won the Coupe de France with the Yellow Canneries.

And despite his outstanding displays in Ligue 1, FC Nantes failed to secure his services on a permanent deal before he joined Red Star.

The Black Stars winger has been a fans favourite in Serbia and the club will be hoping his experience in France will give them an insight into their opponents.

"The big match is ahead of us, we know what is at stake and what the game in Monaco can bring us. I played in France, I know the league well, I am aware that a difficult task awaits us, but despite that we are sure that we can reach the desired results," he told the club's website.

"The team is motivated, we have prepared hard and we know that we will have our chances. The match against Monaco that we played in Belgrade showed how much we can do, not only did we compete with a great racing team, but we managed to be better during most of the game. We regret the missed chances in the first match, but we have worked hard since then and we are sure that our efforts will pay off ," he added.