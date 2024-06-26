Osman Bukari explains move to Austin FC: 'I couldn't say no'

Ghana international Osman Bukari has shared the reasons behind his decision to join Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Austin FC.

The winger secured a three-year deal as a Designated Player from Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade, making him one of the highest-earning players at the Texas-based club.

Bukari, who arrived in Texas on Tuesday, expressed his excitement about the move and his eagerness to start playing for his new team.

"Since last year I was thinking of playing in MLS, so when this offer came I didn’t want to say no to it. Austin is a beautiful city," Bukari explained, highlighting his long-standing interest in the MLS.

Meeting the fans for the first time, Bukari conveyed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season. "I am really excited to be here and I can't wait to be on the pitch. I can see amazing fans and I will be very happy to play in front of you and I hope very soon I will be on the pitch," he said.

Bukari's arrival at Austin FC follows a successful stint with Red Star Belgrade, where he helped the team secure back-to-back doubles in Serbia. His experience and skill are expected to be a significant boost for Austin FC as they aim for success in the MLS.