GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Osman Bukari grabs winner, gets red carded as AS Trenčín beat Spartak Trnava

Published on: 26 November 2019

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari was the hero and villain for AS Trenčín in their league win against FC Spartak Trnava on Saturday. 

The Black Meteors attacker netted a 39th minute winner for the club as they climbed sixth on the Slovakian topflight league.

Despite netting the winner in the first half, Bukari was shown a red card in the 87th minute after picking a second yellow.

Osman Bukari was shown a yellow card ten minutes earlier before receiving his marching orders.

The 20-year old attacker has been in sensational form for the Slovak Super League side, netting 4 goals in 16 games.

 

 

 

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Related Videos

Comments