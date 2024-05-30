Osman Bukari has proven ability to get goals and assists - Austin FC sporting director

Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell has praised the technical prowess of new forward Osman Bukari.

The club announced on Thursday that they had reached an agreement with Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade for the transfer of the 25-year-old Ghanaian.

Bukari will join Austin FC as a Designated Player on a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract, running through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028.

The deal is pending the receipt of Bukari’s ITC and P-1 visa.

"Osman is a fast and technical winger with a proven ability to get goals and assists competing at some of the highest levels of club football," said Borrell. "We’re confident he will make an immediate impact for us on the pitch when he arrives and we’re delighted to have him sign for Austin FC."

Before his time at Red Star, Bukari began his career in the youth ranks of Accra Lions. At age 19, he moved to Europe, joining AS TrenÄÃ­n in Slovakia.

He tallied 16 goals and 25 assists in 66 appearances there, and in 2019/2020, was voted the team’s best player, made the league’s Best XI, and was a finalist for the league’s Player of the Season award.

Bukari then moved to KAA Gent in Belgium, netting four goals and six assists in 35 games before joining FC Nantes of the French topflight on a season-long loan.

He was part of the Nantes team that won the Coupe de France in 2022, contributing two goals and four assists in 26 matches.

Bukari will occupy Senior, International, and Designated Player spots on the Austin FC roster.