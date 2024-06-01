Osman Bukari joins arrives at Black Stars after completing MLS move

Ghana winger Osman Bukari has finally joined his colleagues in camp ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Bukari, who recently transferred from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade to Austin FC in Major League Soccer (MLS), missed the first training session on Friday due to his move. His arrival means 25 of the 26 players invited have now reported to camp, with only Alexander Djiku still absent.

Djiku, the defender from Fenerbahce, is expected to join the squad later due to an arm injury sustained while on duty with his club.

The Black Stars will continue their training on Saturday, June 1, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. The team is set to travel next week to face Mali on June 6, before hosting the Central African Republic on June 10.

Ghana is currently fourth in Group I with three points, following a win against Madagascar and a loss to Comoros. The upcoming matches are critical for the Black Stars as they aim to improve their standings and keep their hopes alive for qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.