Osman Bukari joins Black Stars training after completing move to Austin FC

Black Stars forward Osman Bukari trained with the squad at the University of Ghana Stadium on Saturday after arriving in Accra on Friday.

The winger missed the first training session following his transfer from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade to Austin FC in Major League Soccer.

The Black Stars will continue their training on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

Ghana are currently fourth in Group I of the qualifiers, with three points following a win against Madagascar and a loss to Comoros in Moroni.

The former Accra Lions forward is part of Otto Addo’s 26-man squad for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ghana will face Mali on Thursday, June 6, before taking on the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024.