Osman Bukari joins top scorer's race after hat-trick in Serbian Superliga.

Ghana attacker Osman Bukari has climbed to fifth in the top scorers' ranking with a hat-trick for Red Star Belgrade against Backa Topola on Saturday in the Serbian Super Liga.

The 24-year-old completed the hat trick in the space of 30 minutes to power his team to a 4-1 victory which eventually sealed their 34th league trophy with six games to spare.

Despite Backa Topola taking the lead from the spot in the 20th minute, Bukari struck to level the scoring just before halftime.

Bukari scored again 15 minutes into the second half to put Red Star Belgrade in front.

He went on to complete the hat-trick in the 75th minute after Guelor Kanga had scored the third goal on the 69th-minute mark.

Bukari now has 11 goals after playing 25 matches and is only behind teammate Aleksandar Katai (17), Patizan duo Ricardo Gomes (15) and Bibras Natcho (12), and Andrija Majdevac of Novi Pazar (12).

While being the only African to reach double figures in the top flight, he has also contributed to six goals in his last five games.