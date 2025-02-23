Osman Bukari named MVP after scoring in Austin FC’s season opener

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari was named MVP after scoring the decisive goal in Austin FC’s 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in their MLS season opener at Q2 Stadium.

His 76th-minute header secured all three points for the home side and extended their impressive home sellout streak.

Bukari showcased his attacking prowess with sharp movements and relentless energy. He connected perfectly with Owen Wolff’s corner, heading the ball past the Kansas City goalkeeper to break the deadlock.

His performance earned him the Man of the Match accolade, capping off a memorable first outing of the season as he looks to make amends after struggling his debut season last term.

The Ghanaian winger nearly had a hand in a second goal, as his attacking presence forced defensive errors, with teammate Brandon Vazquez striking the crossbar.

Austin’s solid defensive display ensured Bukari’s goal was enough to secure the win.