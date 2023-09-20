Osman Bukari optimistic despite Red Star Belgrade's Champions League opener loss

Ghana forward Osman Bukari remains optimistic about Red Star Belgrade's Champions League campaign despite their opening game defeat.

The Serbian champions faced a tough challenge, losing 3-1 to the Premier League champions and current Champions League titleholders at the Etihad Stadium.

In a surprising turn of events, Red Star took the lead, courtesy of Bukari's excellent finish. However, Manchester City mounted a strong comeback in the second half, ultimately securing an impressive victory.

Reacting to the result and his personal achievement of scoring his first-ever Champions League goal, Bukari expressed his positivity on Twitter. He wrote, "Unfortunately, not the results we wanted, but we will come back stronger! Thank y'all for the support," in a post on his Twitter account.

Red Star Belgrade will have the opportunity to regroup and make a comeback in their next Champions League match, scheduled for October when they face Swiss side Young Boys.

Bukari's determination and the team's spirit will undoubtedly be key as they aim for better results in the competition.