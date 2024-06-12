Osman Bukari ranked third most impactful player in Serbian top-flight

Ghana forward Osman Bukari has been named the player with the third biggest impact in the Serbian top flight for the 2023/24 season.

According to research by the CIES Football Observatory, which evaluated six key areas of the game such as ground defence, take-ons, distribution, chance creation, and finishing, Bukari was highlighted for his significant contribution to the league.

During his tenure with Red Star Belgrade, Bukari netted seven league goals and provided six assists, playing an instrumental role in helping the team retain their Serbian title.

Over his two seasons with the club, he accumulated an impressive 25 goals and 20 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions, contributing to back-to-back Serbian league titles and consecutive Serbian Cup victories.

Bukari's performances have earned him a move to Major League Soccer (MLS), where he will join Austin FC as a Designated Player.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract through the end of the 2027 season, with an option for 2028.

In his new role, Bukari will occupy Senior, International, and Designated Player spots on the Austin FC roster.