Osman Bukari reacts after scoring against Man City in UEFA Champions League 

Published on: 19 September 2023
Ghana winger Osman Bukari scored his first Champions League goal for Crvena zvezda but was not enough as his side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The 23-year-old scored on the stroke of half time to give Crvena zvezda the lead at the Etihad Stadium.

The goal was Bukari fourth goal of the season in his 50th appearance for the club.

Manchester City launched a strong comeback in the second half with a brace from Argentina striker Julian Alvarez and Rodri to win the game at home.

Despite the defeat, the Ghana international is confident Crvena zvezda will comeback stronger in the subsequent group games.

The Serbian champions are in Group G alongside Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Young Boys.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

