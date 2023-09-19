Osman Bukari reacts after scoring against Man City in UEFA Champions League 

Ghana winger Osman Bukari scored his first Champions League goal for Crvena zvezda but was not enough as his side suffered a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The 23-year-old scored on the stroke of half time to give Crvena zvezda the lead at the Etihad Stadium.

The goal was Bukari fourth goal of the season in his 50th appearance for the club.

Manchester City launched a strong comeback in the second half with a brace from Argentina striker Julian Alvarez and Rodri to win the game at home.

Despite the defeat, the Ghana international is confident Crvena zvezda will comeback stronger in the subsequent group games.

Unfortunately, not the results we wanted but we will come back stronger! Thank y’all for the support!⚪️🔴🔥 pic.twitter.com/PtZTH7HiLY — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) September 19, 2023

The Serbian champions are in Group G alongside Manchester City, RB Leipzig and Young Boys.