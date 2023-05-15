GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Osman Bukari receives April Player of the Month award in Serbia, donates prize money to charity

Published on: 15 May 2023
Osman Bukari receives April Player of the Month award in Serbia, donates prize money to charity

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari has been named April Player of the Month in Serbia after leading Red Star Belgrade to league triumph. 

The 24-year-old also received a prize money of 100,000 dinars, which is equivalent to $1000, and will be donated to the treatment of Ana Vukadinović - a skin disease patient - in Belgrade.

Ana, a fan of the club is suffering from epidermolysis bullosa -  a rare disease in which the skin is very delicate and sensitive, and the slightest touch causes major damage.

Meanwhile, Bukari was adjudged the best player of the moment after scoring four goals and providing an assist in five games.

Since joining Red Star last summer, the Serbian giants have not lost a game in the league and have successfully defended their title.

Manager Milos Milojevic was also named coach of the month after leading Red Star to four wins and a draw in the month of April.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more