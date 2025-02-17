Osman Bukari rounds up pre-season with brace as Austin FC beat Nashville

Ghana winger Osman Bukari rounded up preparations ahead of the 2025 Major League Soccer season with a brace in Austin FC's final pre-season game against Nashville SC.

Using their new Heartbeat kit for the first time, Bukari opened the scoring for the Nerds after connecting to a Brandon Vasquez pass.

Nashville levelled moments later through Alex Muyl as the two sides went into the break at the Saint David's Health Care with the score at 1-1.

After the break, Bukari, a Designated Player for the Verdes, sealed the with with 20 minutes remaining.

The pacy and tricky winger is expected to play a pivotal role in the upcoming campaign after completing his first pre-season with the club.

Bukari joined the Verdes halfway through the 2024 campaign from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

He scored a goal and delivered two assists in nine matches for the MLS outfit last season.