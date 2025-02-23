VIDEO: Osman Bukari scores in season opener as Austin FC edge Sporting Kansas City

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari made an instant impact in Major League Soccer, scoring in Austin FC’s season opener to secure a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City at Q2 Stadium.

His 76th-minute header from Owen Wolff’s corner proved to be the difference as Austin kicked off the campaign with three points.

Bukari was a constant threat throughout the game, using his pace and movement to trouble Kansas City’s defence.

After a goalless first half, Austin intensified their attack, and Bukari rose to the occasion with a well-timed header at the far post.

His goal sent the home crowd into celebration and extended Austin’s impressive home sellout streak.

The Ghanaian winger nearly contributed to a second goal moments later when Brandon Vazquez’s shot crashed against the crossbar.

Austin’s resolute defence held firm in the closing stages to seal the victory.

Bukari’s dream start to life in MLS this season sets the tone for what could be a big campaign for him and Austin FC.

Fans will be eager to see if he can build on this early momentum in the coming matches.