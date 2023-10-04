Osman Bukari thrilled after Man of the Match performance in Red Star Belgrade's Champions League draw

Ghana international Osman Bukari put up a stellar performance, earning him the title of Man of the Match, as Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade battled to a 2-2 draw against Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Bukari, who scored his debut Champions League goal during the last match against reigning champions Manchester City, not only emerged as Red Star Belgrade's standout player but also received the overall Man of the Match award for his remarkable contribution.

Red Star Belgrade initially took the lead, courtesy of a goal by Cherif Ndiaye, which was set up by Bukari. However, they lost control of the match as the Swiss side, Young Boys, managed to score two goals, with Filip Ugrinic and Cedric Itten converting a penalty.

As the game approached its conclusion, Bukari, who had previously assisted Red Star Belgrade's first goal, once again stepped up with a crucial equaliser in the 88th minute, saving his side from another defeat.

Bukari is evidently a key player for the Serbian champions, and they will be relying on him to deliver more standout performances in the upcoming fixtures.