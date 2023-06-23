GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Osman Bukari welcomes Edmund Addo as Black Stars duo reunite at Red Star Belgrade

Published on: 23 June 2023
Ghana winger Osman Bukari has welcomed his Black Stars teammate Edmund Addo to Red Star Belgrade.

The Serbian champions secured the services of Edmund Addo from Spartak Subotica on a four-year deal.

Addo is expected to bolster the Red and Whites in preparation for the 2023/24 season, with the team preparing to compete in the UEFA Champions League.

After various squabbles between Sherif Tiraspol and Crvena Zvezda, Addo joined Spartak Subotica in January. However, injuries limited him to just 11 league matches, but Crvena is encouraged by his efforts.

In response to Addo's social media message, Bukari wished his compatriot a warm welcome to the Serbian giants.

Bukari enjoyed a remarkable season helping the team to win double.

Both players were part of the Black Stars team that traveled to Antananarivo for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match against Madagascar.

 

 

 

 

 

