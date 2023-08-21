Osman Bukari wins Man of the Match award after stellar performance for Red Star Belgrade

Ghanaian forward Osman Bukari has been named the Most Valuable Player in Red Star Belgrade's win over Spartak Subotica in the Serbia Super Liga with a brilliant goal.

The Ghanaian international displayed superbly for the Red and Whites as they defeated their opponents 3-0 to keep their perfect record of victories so far this season.

The quick striker gave the Red and Whites the lead with his third league goal of the year, laying the stage for a resounding victory over their opponents.

He gave the home crowd something to cheer about by opening the scoring in the first half of the game with a lovely goal at the 20-minute mark of the game.

In order to achieve the intended outcome in their current drive to defend their league crown, the Serbian champions added two more goals.

Bukari's performance gained recognition as he was handed the Most Valuable Player (MVP) accolade testifying his importance to the Serbian giants.