Osman Bukari's brace propels Red Star Belgrade to victory over Vojvodina in Serbia

Ghana forward Osman Bukari showcased his scoring prowess, netting twice to secure a crucial away win for Red Star Belgrade against Vojvodina in the Serbian top-flight on Saturday.

Bukari's goals ensured a 2-1 win for the Serbian champions away at the Karađorđe Stadium, as Red Star Belgrade stayed in second place.

Red Star Belgrade made an impressive start, taking the lead in the 3rd minute with a clinical finish from Bukari.

However, the team struggled to capitalise on their early advantage, allowing Vojvodina to claw back into the game. Radomir Milosavlje equalized for the hosts in the 12th minute, levelling the score.

Despite the setback, Bukari wasn't done making an impact. In the 27th minute of the first half, he delivered a fantastic finish that proved the decisive goal, securing a 2-1 victory for Red Star Belgrade.

Bukari's goal tally for the season now stands at five, accompanied by three assists in 12 appearances.