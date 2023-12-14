Osman Bukari's Champions League debut brilliance culminates as Red Star Belgrade bow out

Ghana international Osman Bukari's European sojourn with Red Star Belgrade came to an end in a thrilling match against reigning champions Manchester City in Belgrade.

The Serbian champions bid adieu to their European campaign after falling short in the overall standings, losing 3-2 and missing out on qualification for the Europa League.

Bukari, a standout performer, left his mark by contributing an assist to the home side's first goal, showcasing his remarkable skills on the grand stage.

Notably, he became only the fifth Ghanaian player to score on their Champions League debut, a significant achievement since the establishment of the current format in 1992.

Despite the team's exit, Bukari's impact was profound, securing the title of the player with the most goal involvements (4) for Red Star Belgrade.

Since joining from Belgian side Gent last year, Bukari has consistently delivered stellar performances, clinching a domestic double in his debut season and amassing an impressive tally of 22 goals and 15 assists so far.