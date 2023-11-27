Osman Bukari's Red Star Belgrade eye Europa League spot in crucial clash with Young Boys

Red Star Belgrade, led by the in-form Osman Bukari, aim for a crucial victory against Young Boys in a pivotal Champions League encounter.

Although both teams are already out of contention for the knockout stage, the battle for a Europa League spot intensifies in what promises to be a blockbuster clash on Tuesday.

With Manchester City and RB Leipzig securing the top spots, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys have the opportunity to secure a place in the Europa League. The upcoming match is anticipated to be a thrilling contest despite their elimination from the primary competition.

Red Star enters the game on a positive note, having won their last match with a standout performance from star player Osman Bukari, who netted a brace. Bukari, who previously stole the show in the Champions League meeting between the two teams by scoring a stunning late goal, aims to play a pivotal role once again.

Bukari, with an impressive tally of seven goals in all competitions, has been a key figure for Red Star Belgrade. As they face Young Boys in a bid for European competition continuation, fans can expect an exciting clash between two teams eager to secure their place in the Europa League.