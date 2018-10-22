Östersund coach Ian Burchnall explains Patrick Kpodo's early substitution in BK Häcken defeat

Östersund FK coach Ian Burchnall has explained the early substitution of Patrick Kpozo in their 2-0 defeat at BK Häcken over the weekend.

The 21-year-old was replaced after just 35 minutes following Paulinho Guerreiro's brace for the home side.

The coach sacrificed the Ghanaian left-back after the Brazilian scored in the 14th and 35 minutes.

And he has explained the tactical decision to replace Patrick Kpozo with compatriot Samuel Mensah.

"It was a big loss when we lost Dennis Widgren because we had no natural replacements. The system did not work properly so we had to make the early change, "he told Östersunds Posten.

"We were better in the second half but it was a tough challenge. The hedge killed the pace a little bit."