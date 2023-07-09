Östersunds FK profit from Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo's transfer to Banik Ostrava

Ghana defender Patrick Kpozo's recent move from FC Sheriff to Banik Ostrava not only marks a new chapter in his career but also brings financial benefits to his former club Östersunds FK.

The Swedish club has confirmed that they negotiated a resale clause when they sold Kpozo to Moldovan champions FC Sheriff, ensuring additional income from his transfer.

Östersunds FK, recognizing Kpozo's potential, sold the 25-year-old left-back to Moldovan club FC Sheriff in January 2022. As part of the initial transfer agreement, Östersunds FK included a resale clause that entitles them to a percentage of any future transfer fee when Kpozo moves on to another club.

Now, with Kpozo's transfer to Banik Ostrava in the Czech Republic, Östersunds FK stands to profit once again. The specifics of the resale clause, including the exact percentage and monetary sum, have not been disclosed by the club's sports director, Stefan Lundin, who confirmed its existence.

This successful resale agreement highlights Östersunds FK's astute business practices and their ability to secure long-term financial benefits from player transfers. The club's foresight in negotiating such clauses demonstrates their commitment to maximizing their investments in player development.