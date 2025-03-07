Oti Akenteng sues Ex-Kotoko player Amoako Agyemang “Okebo” for defamation

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Technical Director, Francis Oti Akenteng, has taken legal action against ex-Hearts of Lions and Asante Kotoko player, Emmanuel Amoako Agyemang, popularly known as Okebo, over alleged defamatory statements.

A letter from Oti Akenteng’s legal representatives demands that Okebo retracts statements he made in a viral video circulating on social media. In the video, Okebo alleged that Oti Akenteng demanded money from his manager in exchange for a call-up to Ghana’s U20 national team.

He further accused GFA officials of taking bribes for player selections and claimed that Hearts of Lions’ owner at the time, Victor Ahiakpor, influenced national team call-ups with financial inducements.

The legal notice dismisses these allegations, describing them as baseless and harmful to Oti Akenteng’s reputation. It asserts that the players who earned national team call-ups - Sadat Bukari, Haminu Dramani, and Jerry Akaminko - did so on merit.

Oti Akenteng has demanded an immediate retraction and an unqualified apology from Okebo within seven days, warning of legal action if he fails to comply. The case adds to ongoing discussions about integrity in Ghanaian football.