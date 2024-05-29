Otto Addo admits dropping captain Andre Ayew was a difficult decision

Ghana coach Otto Addo opened up about the tough process involved in deciding to exclude veteran forward and captain Andre Ayew from the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

Previously working together during Addo's first spell as the Black Stars coach and offering Ayew a recall for friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March post-reappointment, Addo ultimately chose to omit the 34-year-old from the current squad.

When questioned about his rationale behind leaving out Ayew, Addo shared details of discussing the issue extensively with the player.

"I had a long talk with Andre. Personally, I visited him and gave him the reasons why he is not in the squad at the moment. For me, I can say I don’t like to give information out about what we spoke about," Addo said.

"At the moment, Andre is a living legend of Ghana. It’s unbelievable what he did for the country and it’s the most difficult decision because I like him as a person and also as a player. And this is a decision we took, not like he necessarily agreed but I gave him the explanation so I don’t want to take it to another extent and say something for people to write about. I still have big respect for him."

Ghana currently sit in fourth place in Group I of the CAF World Cup qualifiers, three points behind leaders Comoros and one point below Mali.

Black Stars will face the Eagles in Bamako on June 6 before hosting CAR in Kumasi four days later.