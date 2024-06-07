Otto Addo admits Ghana feels pressure ahead of CAR showdown

Ghana coach Otto Addo acknowledges the mounting pressure as the Black Stars prepare for their crucial match against the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Black Stars have in Kumasi, fresh from a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mali in Bamako, a win that ended a seven-game winless streak and reignited their hopes of qualifying for the tournament in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The Black Stars had to come from behind to secure the win against Mali. Falling behind just before halftime, Ghana staged an impressive comeback in the second half.

"We had trouble in the first twenty minutes, but we improved in the second half. With his pushing late in the game, Fatawu performed admirably. In these conditions, I believe we performed admirably," Otto Addo remarked. "We played with a solid fighting mentality, but the score was tied at half. It was even and in the end, our substitutes made the difference."

The victory propelled Ghana to second place in their six-team group, significantly enhancing their chances of securing a World Cup spot.

However, Addo is keenly aware of the expectations now placed on his team as they head into their match against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

"We will now be expected to win, which makes the game against the Central African Republic even more difficult," Addo admitted.

The coach emphasised the importance of adaptability and strategic planning, noting that different teams require different approaches.

"In this game, I chose this system. In another game, I might choose a different system. Mali and the Central African Republic play differently, so I might choose a different system," he explained.

As the Black Stars gear up for this crucial fixture, they are focused on maintaining the momentum from their victory over Mali.

The support from fans and the warm reception in Kumasi have boosted the players' morale, but the pressure to deliver a win is palpable.

Ghana will aim to secure another victory to potentially top their group by the end of this month's qualifiers.