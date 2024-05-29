Otto Addo assures Ghanaians of good football ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Ghana coach Otto Addo assures that the Black Stars will showcase quality football as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Central African Republic.

Addo is back to take over the team following the exit of Chris Hughton, tasked with qualifying Ghana for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, having done so for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Speaking at the announcement of a 26-man squad for the upcoming matches in June, Addo expressed his joy at returning to the role and working with the Ghana Football Association once again.

"I’m really excited and happy to be back. It was not easy, but the GFA had good talks with Dortmund. I’m excited and looking forward to the next match," he said.

Addo also emphasised that while he aims to have the team play good football, he cannot guarantee victories.

"I can’t promise victories, but I can promise you that we will play good football. I want to bring back the joy of watching us play. My players will not be afraid of the ball," he explained.

Currently, Ghana sit fourth in the qualifying table with three points.

The team will need to secure all points when they face Mali in Bamako on June 6, before hosting the Central African Republic in Kumasi on June 10.