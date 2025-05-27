Otto Addo backs GPL talent after handing Unity Cup call-ups to four local players

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has praised the quality of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), saying the local competition continues to produce players capable of performing at the highest level.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s Unity Cup opener against Nigeria on Wednesday, Addo explained why four home-based players were included in the squad.

The quartet, Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, Nations FC’s Razak Simpson, Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku, and Medeama SC defender Kamaridini Mamudu, have all been called up for the tournament in London.

“If you’ve watched our recent games, we’ve always had local players in our squad and also playing,” Addo said. “I rate the league very high, otherwise, we wouldn’t have players in our squad who can compete on that level. I’m looking forward to seeing them on that stage.”

The coach believes the GPL has not only showcased promising young talents but has also unearthed players who can stand toe-to-toe with their foreign-based counterparts.

Ghana will face Nigeria in the Unity Cup semifinal on May 28, before playing either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.