Otto Addo banks on youth to drive Ghana past Nigeria in Unity Cup

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has urged Ghana’s young players to use the 2025 Unity Cup as a platform to showcase their potential and push for regular places in the national team.

Ghana are competing in the four-nation tournament alongside Nigeria, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago, with Addo naming a youthful squad due to the absence of several senior players. Key names like Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Alexander Djiku, and Mohammed Kudus are unavailable due to injuries and scheduling issues.

The tournament, being held in London, has provided an opportunity for five debutants, Joseph Tetteh Anang, Aaron Essel, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Mohammed Gaddafi Fuseini, to earn their first senior call-ups. All five have impressed either at club level or in Ghana’s youth national teams.

“Team building is a gradual process,” Addo said ahead of Ghana’s semi-final clash with Nigeria. “This tournament provides a great chance for our young players to prove themselves. We want to foster healthy competition within the squad by giving every talent a fair opportunity to shine.”

Ghana will face Nigeria on Wednesday, May 28, at the GTech Community Stadium in London. The winner will play Jamaica in the final on Saturday.